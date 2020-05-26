Kevin Hart lied about the severity of his injuries after his car crash.

The 'Central Intelligence' star sustained three fractures in his spine after the horrifying accident and he admits he lied to hospital staff about how bad his pain was so he could keep walking more.

He said: ''I lied in the hospital because I didn't want them to know that I was having pain, because I thought that they were gonna stop me from letting me continue to try my walks. It was like day seven in the hospital, I had the walker, and it was slow walks but I was dragging. It was upper body, and I was masking it as if I was ... feet, because I didn't want to stop trying.''

And Kevin admits it was very emotional going back to see his family after the accident and he burst out in years when they reunited.

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he added: ''There was an option of me never seeing my wife and my kids again. It wasn't like a build-up cry - it was pull up, get out, feet touch the ground, what the f**k just came over me, boo hoo. Like, what the f**k, what just happened. By the way, a painful cry, because my back was f***ed up.''

Meanwhile, Kevin previously insisted he no longer takes things for ''granted'' following his car accident and he's ''thankful for the small stuff'' in the wake of his crash, because it put things into perspective for him.

He said: ''Basically, what you realise is you're not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man. So don't take today for granted. I basically was put in a situation where I was like, 'Oh, my God. Am I going to be able to walk, am I going to recover, am I going to be able to get back to myself?' And through hard work, determination, and pure will, I got to a place where I can be physically active again. I am thankful for some of the small stuff, which is just the ability to get up and move around. This season, I gotta make sure people see me giving it my all to be the old me again!''