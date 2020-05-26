Kevin Hart has admitted he lied about the severity of his injuries after his car crash, but only because he wanted to continue walking.
Kevin Hart lied about the severity of his injuries after his car crash.
The 'Central Intelligence' star sustained three fractures in his spine after the horrifying accident and he admits he lied to hospital staff about how bad his pain was so he could keep walking more.
He said: ''I lied in the hospital because I didn't want them to know that I was having pain, because I thought that they were gonna stop me from letting me continue to try my walks. It was like day seven in the hospital, I had the walker, and it was slow walks but I was dragging. It was upper body, and I was masking it as if I was ... feet, because I didn't want to stop trying.''
And Kevin admits it was very emotional going back to see his family after the accident and he burst out in years when they reunited.
Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he added: ''There was an option of me never seeing my wife and my kids again. It wasn't like a build-up cry - it was pull up, get out, feet touch the ground, what the f**k just came over me, boo hoo. Like, what the f**k, what just happened. By the way, a painful cry, because my back was f***ed up.''
Meanwhile, Kevin previously insisted he no longer takes things for ''granted'' following his car accident and he's ''thankful for the small stuff'' in the wake of his crash, because it put things into perspective for him.
He said: ''Basically, what you realise is you're not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man. So don't take today for granted. I basically was put in a situation where I was like, 'Oh, my God. Am I going to be able to walk, am I going to recover, am I going to be able to get back to myself?' And through hard work, determination, and pure will, I got to a place where I can be physically active again. I am thankful for some of the small stuff, which is just the ability to get up and move around. This season, I gotta make sure people see me giving it my all to be the old me again!''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...