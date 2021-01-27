Kevin Hart has joined the cast of 'Borderlands'.

The 41-year-old actor has been announced for Lionsgate's upcoming live action video game spin-off movie, which is being directed by filmmaker Eli Roth and also stars Cate Blanchett as Lilith.

In a statement, Roth said: "I’m thrilled to be working with Kevin.

"'Borderlands' is a different kind of role for him, and we are excited to thrill audiences with a side of Kevin they’ve never seen before. He’s going to be an amazing Roland."

Hart's character is "a skilled ex-soldier turned mercenary", who - in the game - used to be part of a highly trained private military force called Crimson Lance.

Rowland is highly skilled with a range of weapons, although prefers to use shotguns and rifles.

It's unknown if the big screen adaptation will follow the source material of the original video game, which sees a group known as Vault Hunters travelling to a far off planet to find a vault thought to contain advanced alien technology.

The film version was first announced in February 2020, with Emmy Award-winning writer Craig Mazin - currently working on HBO's 'The Last Of Us' series - attached to the script.

'Borderlands' was launched by Gearbox and 2K Games back in 2009 as an open world, first person shooter RPG.

Meanwhile, Hart was recently revealed to have signed a first-look, multi-year film deal with Netflix which will see him star in and produce at least four separate films exclusively for the service.

He said in a statement: "Partnering with Netflix is an amazing opportunity for HartBeat and myself. I am excited to act in and produce cutting edge films with Netflix.

"I am extremely grateful to Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber, we share the same creative vision and always put the audience first.

"This business is about growth and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships.

"Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first class entertainment and narratives.”