Kevin Hart has been cast as Rowland in the upcoming 'Borderlands' big screen adaptation.
Kevin Hart has joined the cast of 'Borderlands'.
The 41-year-old actor has been announced for Lionsgate's upcoming live action video game spin-off movie, which is being directed by filmmaker Eli Roth and also stars Cate Blanchett as Lilith.
In a statement, Roth said: "I’m thrilled to be working with Kevin.
"'Borderlands' is a different kind of role for him, and we are excited to thrill audiences with a side of Kevin they’ve never seen before. He’s going to be an amazing Roland."
Hart's character is "a skilled ex-soldier turned mercenary", who - in the game - used to be part of a highly trained private military force called Crimson Lance.
Rowland is highly skilled with a range of weapons, although prefers to use shotguns and rifles.
It's unknown if the big screen adaptation will follow the source material of the original video game, which sees a group known as Vault Hunters travelling to a far off planet to find a vault thought to contain advanced alien technology.
The film version was first announced in February 2020, with Emmy Award-winning writer Craig Mazin - currently working on HBO's 'The Last Of Us' series - attached to the script.
'Borderlands' was launched by Gearbox and 2K Games back in 2009 as an open world, first person shooter RPG.
Meanwhile, Hart was recently revealed to have signed a first-look, multi-year film deal with Netflix which will see him star in and produce at least four separate films exclusively for the service.
He said in a statement: "Partnering with Netflix is an amazing opportunity for HartBeat and myself. I am excited to act in and produce cutting edge films with Netflix.
"I am extremely grateful to Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber, we share the same creative vision and always put the audience first.
"This business is about growth and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships.
"Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first class entertainment and narratives.”
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...