Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko have welcomed a baby girl into the world.
Kevin Hart has become a father for the fourth time.
The 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' actor and his wife Eniko welcomed daughter Kaori Mai into the world on Tuesday (29.09.20), the model has confirmed on Instagram.
Eniko shared a post which read: ''9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime''.
She wrote alongside the graphic: ''thankful • grateful • blessed
''a little bit of heaven sent down to earth..
''welcome to the world baby girl..
''we couldn't love you more..
''Kaori Mai Hart 9.29.20 (sic)''
The couple already have son Kenzo, two, together, while Kevin is also dad to Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12, who he has with ex-wife Torrei.
Kevin recently revealed he had been annoying his wife by constantly taking photos to document her pregnancy because he had nothing else to do while quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He said in July: ''During these last few months, I am waiting for the moments that aren't the most photogenic, trying to catch her biting a big sandwich, you know, falling asleep.
''Just the moments of pregnancy that are really beautiful. I am going to focus on those. Because we're in the house, I don't have nothing else to do.''
Although his wife is grateful for having him there with her through every stage of her pregnancy this time, because of the pandemic, the 'Die Hart' star is getting on her ''nerves'' at times.
He admitted recently: ''She's so happy at the fact that through these stages, I'm here.
''Like normally, I'm in and out.
So it's been a real blessing just to be around and talk, converse, you know, and just kind of be with the fam through these months.
''So this is the first time that I've ever been here this much through a pregnancy in general in my life. So it's been refreshing.
''She's not getting on my nerves.
''But she's saying I'm getting on her nerves. And you know, whatever. I don't fight it. But apparently, I'm annoying.''
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...