Kevin Hart had coronavirus ''around the same time as Tom Hanks'', but says he couldn't say anything at the time because Tom is ''more famous'' than him.
The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star has confirmed he tested positive for the infectious virus earlier this year, but didn't say anything at the time because Hollywood megastar Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson had just come forward with their diagnosis.
Speaking during a stand-up appearance at Dave Chappelle's comedy show, 'An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair', he is quoted as saying: ''The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks. And I couldn't say anything because he's more famous than I am.''
Kevin, 41, has been laying low amid the pandemic, but previously spoke about the global crisis during a virtual appearance on NPR's 'How I Built This' podcast in June.
At the time, Kevin did not mention his diagnosis, but took the time to voice his support for the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that have taken place during the pandemic.
He said: ''It's a crazy time that we're living in. This is one of those moments in life where you realise that history has an opportunity to either repeat itself or be made, and what I'm seeing is an opportunity for restructure - restructuring a problematic system, for lack of a better word.''
Kevin's diagnosis also comes as he's set to become a father for the fourth time, as his wife Eniko Parrish - with whom he already has two-year-old son Kenzo - is expecting their second child, and is due to give birth any day now.
The 'Central Intelligence' star has Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12, with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart, to whom he was married from 2003 to 2011.
Meanwhile, Kevin recently said he was loving spending time at home with his wife amid the pandemic, but admitted he had been ''annoying'' her in the process.
He said: ''She's so happy at the fact that through these stages, I'm here.
''Like normally, I'm in and out.
So it's been a real blessing just to be around and talk, converse, you know, and just kind of be with the fam through these months.
''So this is the first time that I've ever been here this much through a pregnancy in general in my life. So it's been refreshing.''
He continued: ''She's not getting on my nerves.
''But she's saying I'm getting on her nerves. And you know, whatever. I don't fight it. But apparently, I'm annoying.''
