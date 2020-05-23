Kevin Hart was grateful his wife ''held him accountable'' when he cheated on her in 2017.
The 'Central Intelligence' star had an affair with model Montia Sabbag back in 2017 when his spouse Eniko Parrish was pregnant with their son Kenzo.
Speaking to Apple's The School of Greatness podcast, she said: ''She came to an amazing conclusion of, 'I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a household, and I like the fact that we now got a job to do to get better.'
''That's what you owe me. You owe me the get-better. And she held me accountable. It wasn't a walk in the park, but it was her understanding that we don't let the outside world affect our inside, and I credit her for setting that tone.''
Meanwhile, Kevin previously slammed cancel culture and he thinks people need to lose the ''attitude'' and be more ''realistic'' in their expectations of entertainers.
He said: ''You gotta get to a point where you become more realistic. What I mean about being realistic is: nobody's perfect, nobody's going to be. We're living in a time where we're just expecting perfect, as if people don't slip and fall down the steps, or everybody walks straight all the time. But you stumble ... it's weird to really hold people at a level that they never asked to be held at.
''We can't be so persistent with the search to find and destroy. Although some things are warranted and I understand, it's just us people have got to be smart enough to go ... you know what, whatever has happened, has happened, but people deserve a chance to move on. Life isn't over because people say it is, and that's what's been happening as of late. It's like people determine when your end button is pushed, but that's not how it works. We need to lose that attitude and feeling and let people grow.''
