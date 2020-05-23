Kevin Hart is ''excited'' to become a father for the fourth time, as his wife Eniko Parrish nears her due date.
The 'Night School' star will welcome his fourth child into the world when his wife Eniko Parrish gives birth, and has said he feels ''blessed beyond [his] years'' to be adding another tot to his brood.
Kevin - who has Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart, and Kenzo, two, with Eniko - said: ''I'm excited. [I'm] about to be a family of six. Two girls, two boys, two dogs. I would've never imagined this in a thousand years. It's a beautiful thing. I'm blessed beyond my years. [I'm] just holding my breath and getting ready for what's to come. That's what I'm doing.''
The 40-year-old actor is currently staying at home with his family amid the coronavirus pandemic, and says that whilst the health crisis has been ''catastrophic'' for those who have lost loved ones, he's happy to spend more time at home.
He said: ''You don't wanna see anything happen where people are losing their lives, where it's a catastrophic moment. The best thing is just continued time with my wife and my kids, actually sitting down, actually being home, being present. It's been unreal.''
The pandemic also means Kevin will be at home when his wife Eniko gives birth, and can be on hand to tend to his new arrival.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he added: ''Through any pregnancy with my wife, now my ex-wife, I was always on the go. So I have never been there consistently through the stages of growth throughout the months ... I have never been there to see the progression and the mood swings and really be there.''
