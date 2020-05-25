Kevin Hart is getting on his wife's ''nerves'' during lockdown.

The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star admitted that whilst his spouse Eniko Parrish - with whom he has kids Heaven, 15, Hendrix, 12, and Kenzo, two - is grateful for having him there with her through every stage of her pregnancy this time, because of the coronavirus pandemic, she is finding him ''annoying'' at times.

Speaking via video chat on the 'Ellen DeGeneres Show', he said: ''She's so happy at the fact that through these stages, I'm here.

''Like normally, I'm in and out.

So it's been a real blessing just to be around and talk, converse, you know, and just kind of be with the fam through these months.

''So this is the first time that I've ever been here this much through a pregnancy in general in my life. So it's been refreshing.''

He continued: ''She's not getting on my nerves.

''But she's saying I'm getting on her nerves. And you know, whatever. I don't fight it. But apparently, I'm annoying.''

The 40-year-old actor - who tied the knot with the 35-year-old model in 2016 - added that his kids tell him he doesn't ''chill'' enough.

He said: ''That's what they're talking about around the house, saying that I'm just 'always around.' ... And they say, 'Dad, you always want to do stuff. Just chill. And I'm like, I thought doing stuff was chilling.''