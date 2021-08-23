Kevin Feige has hinted 'Avengers 5' won't be released anytime soon.

The Marvel Studios president admitted there needs to be "a reasonable amount of time" from 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame' to the next occasion the superheroes assemble again, but he admitted work on a new project is "already underway".

He said: "I think we want there to be a reasonable amount of time from the 'Endgame' to start a new saga, which is already underway and already started."

But it will take "time" to put everything together.

Speaking to Collider, he added: "And then you need time, as you did in Phase 1, to build that saga before you start bringing everyone together."

Robert Downey Jr's character Tony Stark/ Iron Man was killed off in 'Endgame'.

And Feige admitted last week that hiring Downey Jr. as Iron Man was one of Marvel's "biggest risks".

He said: "I was lucky enough to be involved in early 'Spider-Man' films and 'X-Men' films. But we wanted to do an 'Iron Man' movie. And I do think, still, the biggest risk - which seems outrageous to say now - was casting Robert Downey Jr.

"It was both the biggest risk and the most important thing in the founding of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

But Feige doesn't believe the studio would've tasted such huge success if Downey Jr. wasn't on board.

He added: "Without Robert, we wouldn't be sitting here today. I really believe that.

"He was an amazing actor. Everybody knew he was amazing actor. But he hadn't been an action star.

"He wasn't a marquee star, necessarily. And we quickly realised the risk, I've said this before, was not casting him. And Jon Favreau really had that vision for that movie and for Robert in that role.

"That decision, and the success of that decision, I think empowered us with further risks and further choices."