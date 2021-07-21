Kevin Feige has promised Yelena Belova will carry the legacy of Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Florence Pugh stars as Yelena alongside Scarlett Johansson in the 'Black Widow' movie, and Kevin - the President of Marvel Studios - is sure that she'll continue the character's legacy "in her own way".

Speaking on Twitter amid a 'Black Widow' watch party, Kevin wrote: "I think that Yelena like all of us will carry the memory of Natasha throughout our lives, but she'll be doing it in her own way as her own character. -KF #BlackWidowWatchParty (sic)"

Scarlett recently heaped praise on Florence, admitting she "would love" to be more like her co-star in some ways.

Discussing how their working relationship has changed them personally, Scarlett shared: "Florence is so self-possessed. I was not that self-possessed.

"I actually realised, ‘wow, I have a lot of work to do on myself,’ when I worked with Florence. She's got such a healthy ego and is in her skin. It was like, ‘this is another way to be. I've got to therapise more!’

"She really stands in her own shoes and is grounded, it was so impressive. She's not judging herself. I love that about her and I would love to be more like that."

Scarlett also previously claimed that Cate Shortland was the perfect director for the 'Black Widow' movie.

The Hollywood star explained: "She was interested in the parts of Natasha that I was interested in.

"She would probably say something like, ‘All her messy bits!’ or something like that. She loves to examine all the flaws of a character, or the perceived flaws of a character - their insecurities. And she was so interested to pull apart this woman, you know?"