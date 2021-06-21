Kevin Feige has hinted at future spin-offs and prequels in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Marvel boss has excited fans by suggesting that "exploring the past, present, and future of the MCU" is "on the cards for all characters".

Speaking during a press conference for 'Black Widow', the prequel which sees Scarlett Johansson reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Feige said: “Certainly this film and this story is a particular case for Natasha.

“But the notion of exploring the past, present, and future of the MCU is certainly in the cards for all of our characters. This particular story of this particular cast is very personal, very specific to Natasha.”

Meanwhile, the President of Marvel Studios recently explained how 'Loki' will have more "impact" on the MCU than any other show.

Feige is convinced that the new show - which stars Tom Hiddleston as the titular character - which just landed on Disney+ will bring a whole new era to Marvel, just like what happened for 'WandaVision' and 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'.

He said: "It's tremendously important. It perhaps will have more impact on the MCU than any of the shows thus far. What everybody thought about 'WandaVision', and was sort of true, and 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier', which was sort of true, is even more sort of true for 'Loki.'"

And the producer promised the character would "evolve" throughout the show.

Teasing what fans might be able to expect from the series, he added: "You want to see, after six hours or so, characters change and evolve. We don’t make these shows to not be radical, right?"