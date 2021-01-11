Kevin Feige has insisted 'Black Panther 2' "always" intended to focus on other characters.

The Marvel Studios boss confirmed the upcoming sequel will not feature CGI footage of the late Chadwick Boseman - who died of cancer last August - nor would his role as T'Challa be recast, but stressed that the focus on the film was never intended to be on his character.

He told Deadline: "So much of the comics and that first movie is the world of Wakanda.

"Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story.

"We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa."

Kevin went on to praise writer-and-director Ryan Coogler for his "genius" work and, while the late actor won't feature in the movie, he promised the film will also "honour and respect" Chadwick's legacy.

He added: "Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda.

"There’s also the task of honouring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well."

Kevin previously insisted Chadwick's performance in the first movie had been too "iconic" to replicate with another actor.

He said last month: “I wanted to acknowledge the devastating loss of a dear friend and member of the Marvel Studios family.

“Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T’Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past. And it’s for that reason that we will not recast the character.”