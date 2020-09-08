Kevin Dobson has died aged 77.

The US Army veteran and 'Kojak' actor - who played Detective Bobby Crocker in the CBS crime drama - passed away on Sunday (06.09.20) due to ''medical complications''.

A post on the United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County's (UVCSJC) Facebook page read: ''The United Veterans Council regrets to inform you that our former Chairman and Army Veteran Kevin Dobson passed away this evening Sunday September 6th, 2020 due to medical complications. Our condolences to his family and May he Rest In Peace. (sic)''

As well as his best known role in 'Kojak' as Bobby - who was the protege of titular character Theo Kojak, who was portrayed by Telly Savalas - Kevin also appeared in soap operas 'Knots Landing' and 'Days of Our Lives', playing Patrick ''Mack'' MacKenzie and Mickey Horton respectively.

During his time on 'Knots Landing', he scooped five Soap Opera Digest Awards.

In 2012, he starred in the 'Hawaii Five-0' reboot, and one of Kevin's final roles came in Charlie Sheen's 'Anger Management', in which he played a doctor for one episode in 2014.

Kevin also dabbled on the big screen, starring in the likes of 1981 romantic comedy 'All Night Long', alongside Barbra Streisand and Gene Hackman.

Before he got into acting, Kevin worked as a conductor for the Long Island Rail Road, and he also spent a few years as a waiter.

The former soldier also was chairman of the National Salute To Hospitalized Veterans on two occasions, and chairman of the UVCSJC.