Kevin Costner and Diane Lane - who played Superman's adoptive parents Jonathan and Martha Kent in 'Man of Steel' in 2013 and 2016's 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' - have reunited for new movie 'Let Him Go'.
Kevin Costner and Diane Lane were thrilled to reunite on the movie 'Let Him Go'.
The pair previously worked together when they played Superman's adoptive parents Jonathan and Martha Kent in 'Man of Steel' in 2013 and 2016's 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and they have now joined forces for a new movie "because we only had a few minutes in the times that we'd gotten to work together before".
Diane, 55, told The Hollywood Reporter: "I don't think my heart could've handled it if he'd said, 'no'. You take a big risk on being rejected, but you know, nothing risked, nothing gained."
Kevin, 65, added: "Well, she's one of our great leading ladies, I mean, in any decade. You understand why she is a leading lady, because she commands the screen. She comes in with such a point of view that it's just easy to play with her, against her."
Co-star Lesley Manville, 65, said: "They're two fantastic actors. The three of us are roughly in the same age territory, so we've all been doing it for a long time. So, it just felt like hooking up with some really other experienced actors."
'Let Him Go' -which is the first time Kevin and Diane have starred together in a feature film - tells the story of George and Margaret Blackledge, who are fighting to rescue their grandson from his wicked stepfather, Donnie Weboy.
Diane said: "I thought it was one of the best screenplays I've read. It kind of has everything going for it. I mean, so much heart. I mean, you're watching people cope with a tremendous amount of grief and how they process that. And different characters handle it different ways."
Kevin added: "I think movies are at their best when they are surprising us, when they do take us some place we didn't expect to go. When I read 'Let Him Go', I didn't really know where it was going and when I started to feel it, hopefully the audience will start to feel it and it put a lot of dread in me. But I just kept reading, because I couldn't stop watching a couple who were in love and were really going the wrong way."
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
To most of the world, Molly Bloom is a beautiful young skiing extraordinaire, but behind...
Even from a young age, Katherine Johnson's family and teachers knew she was made for...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
When a young girl's mother dies in childbirth, she is sent to live with her...
In 1987, Jim White (Kevin Costner) moved to McFarland in the San Joaquin Valley, Kern...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
French filmmaker Luc Besson continues to combine family themes with intense violence (see Taken), but...
There's nothing very original in this spy thriller, but director Branagh gives the film a...
Sonny Weaver, Jr. is the general manager of National Football League team the Cleveland Browns...
Ethan Runner is a formidable Secret Service Agent ready to retire from his dangerous employment...
Jack Ryan is a young office worker at CIA headquarters whose life turns upside down...
Jack Ryan is a young CIA analyst who joined Intelligence hoping for a comfortable office...