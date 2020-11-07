Kevin Costner and Diane Lane were thrilled to reunite on the movie 'Let Him Go'.

The pair previously worked together when they played Superman's adoptive parents Jonathan and Martha Kent in 'Man of Steel' in 2013 and 2016's 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and they have now joined forces for a new movie "because we only had a few minutes in the times that we'd gotten to work together before".

Diane, 55, told The Hollywood Reporter: "I don't think my heart could've handled it if he'd said, 'no'. You take a big risk on being rejected, but you know, nothing risked, nothing gained."

Kevin, 65, added: "Well, she's one of our great leading ladies, I mean, in any decade. You understand why she is a leading lady, because she commands the screen. She comes in with such a point of view that it's just easy to play with her, against her."

Co-star Lesley Manville, 65, said: "They're two fantastic actors. The three of us are roughly in the same age territory, so we've all been doing it for a long time. So, it just felt like hooking up with some really other experienced actors."

'Let Him Go' -which is the first time Kevin and Diane have starred together in a feature film - tells the story of George and Margaret Blackledge, who are fighting to rescue their grandson from his wicked stepfather, Donnie Weboy.

Diane said: "I thought it was one of the best screenplays I've read. It kind of has everything going for it. I mean, so much heart. I mean, you're watching people cope with a tremendous amount of grief and how they process that. And different characters handle it different ways."

Kevin added: "I think movies are at their best when they are surprising us, when they do take us some place we didn't expect to go. When I read 'Let Him Go', I didn't really know where it was going and when I started to feel it, hopefully the audience will start to feel it and it put a lot of dread in me. But I just kept reading, because I couldn't stop watching a couple who were in love and were really going the wrong way."