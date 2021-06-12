Kevin Bacon is reportedly set to star as a villain in the upcoming reboot of 'Toxic Avenger'.
Kevin Bacon will play a villain in 'Toxic Avenger'.
The 62-year-old actor is set to join Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay and Taylour Paige in Macon Blair's upcoming reboot of the 1984 film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Blair has written the new film with Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz – who created the original – involved as producers for Troma Entertainment.
Paige has been tapped to play the female lead with Dinklage as the male lead.
He will play a man who is disfigured when he is pushed into a vat of toxic waste. He is transformed into a mutant freak but becomes an underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends and his community from forces of corruption and greed.
The original movie has become a cult classic, and spawned three sequels, its own musical production, children's cartoon series and a Marvel comic.
News of Bacon's casting comes after it was previously claimed that Elijah Wood could play the lead villain.
Movie website The Illuminerdi, tipped the 'Lord of the Rings' star to portray Bob Garbinger, the boss of Dinklage's character.
The site's description of the character reads: "Evil head of the shady company Garb X. He has no regard for the wellbeing of anyone but himself and embarks on a murderous spree to become as powerful as Toxie."
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.
The third time's a charm for Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg, who previously teamed...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
In the 1970s came the most controversial and accessible comedy ever seen. The National Lampoon...
Irish-American criminal mastermind Whitey Bulger was arguably one of the most dangerous men in America...
Harrison and Travis are two 10-year-old boys out on an adventure in the wilderness. They...
Sometimes, the greatest hiding place is in plain sight. For twelve years from the mid-1990s,...
The ingredients are all here, but this mash-up of Ghost with Men in Black is...
Nick Walker was a promising SWAT officer before getting brutally killed in a police raid....
Cal Weaver and his wife Emily live a perfect sub-urban life, kids, a pleasant house...
Watch the trailer for Frost/Nixon It's hard to believe when UK journalist David Frost originally...