Kevin Bacon has boarded the cast of John Logan's untitled horror project.

The 63-year-old actor will star in and executive produce the upcoming LGBTQIA+ empowerment tale that is set at a gay conversion camp and also features Theo Germaine.

John, who has earned three Academy Award nominations for writing the movies 'Gladiator', 'The Aviator' and the Bond film 'Skyfall', will make his feature directorial debut on the Blumhouse film – which he has also written the script for.

Kevin will be involved behind the camera as an executive producer alongside Scott Turner Schofield.

The part marks a return to the horror genre for Kevin as he starred in 'Friday the 13th' early in his movie career.

Kevin is also set to play a villain in the upcoming reboot of 'Toxic Avenger'.

The 'Footloose' star will join Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay and Taylour Paige in Macon Blair's "contemporary reimagining" of the 1984 film.

Blair has written the new film with Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz – who created the original – involved as producers for Troma Entertainment.

Peter will play the lead role as a man who is disfigured when he is pushed into a vat of toxic waste. He is transformed into a mutant freak but becomes an underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends and his community from forces of corruption and greed. Paige has been tapped to play the female lead in the project.

The original movie has become a cult classic, and spawned three sequels, its own musical production, children's cartoon series and a Marvel comic.