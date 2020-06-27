Kevin Bacon has admitted he'd be up for taking on the role of Freddy Krueger in a future 'Nightmare on Elm Street' film.
Kevin Bacon would be up for playing Freddy Krueger in a 'Nightmare on Elm Street' movie.
The 61-year-old actor - who has appeared in horror flicks like 'Tremors' and 'Flatliners' in the past - is a big fan of the genre, and he's interesting in taking on the iconic role made famous by Robert Englund.
Asked about the possibility by Bloody Disgusting, Bacon laughed and said: ''Sure. It would take a lot of makeup...''
The 'Footloose' star explained he isn't ''afraid'' of taking on horror movie roles, and he is always keen to embrace ''challenges'' in his career.
He added: ''The reason that I found myself in these horror films is for one thing, I'm not afraid of them - I'm not afraid to do them.
''I like them. But also because they require a lot of acting challenges.
''They're intense, you're dealing with life or death situations, and these are all great acting challenges.''
His latest spooky project - 'You Should Have Left' - sees him reunite with 'Stir of Echoes' filmmaker David Koepp, and he compared it to some of the greats.
He said: ''I'm really more drawn to horror films like 'You Should Have Left' and films like 'Midsommar' or 'The Shining' or 'Rosemary's Baby'.
'''Don't Look Now' is one of my favourites. [Films] that are really emotional and character-driven. That's the stuff that I... mostly because it's great stuff to act, you know?''
His comments come after Englund - who played supernatural slasher Freddy in the 'Nightmare on Elm Street' franchise - suggested Bacon would be a great choice to take on the role.
He previously said: ''He's not a kid anymore either but the rumour I've heard that I like is Kevin Bacon. Kevin loves horror.
''He's a real actor. He's a character actor. Kevin was great in 'Tremors'. Kevin was great in 'Stir of Echoes'.
''And I've heard this rumour. We need someone like that to take it on. And re-do it, exploiting all of the new technology.''
