Despite the track being nearly ten years old, Kesha has unveiled a lyric video for 2010's 'Cannibal' after the dance-pop track regained popularity in recent weeks thanks to the viral video platform TikTok. We completely forgot this song existed but we are thrilled to hear it again.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...