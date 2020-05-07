Kesha has been using ''butt masks'' during quarantine to soother her rear.

The 33-year-old singer has been pampering herself during the coronavirus lockdown by applying the specialist product from Bawdy to her derriere.

Bawdy sells four types of butt sheet masks, named Bite It, Squeeze It, Slap It and Shake It, and all have different properties from ''firming'' to ''brightening'' and are recommended for use post exercise and Kesha insists the unconventional beauty treatment is bringing her ''happiness'' through the pandemic.

In an interview with Refinery29, she said: ''There are also these butt masks called Bawdy that I have been using, too. It helps having someone put it on your butt, so that's another perk of being quarantined with my boyfriend. It's one of those things that, at the end of the night, brings me happiness.''

The 'Tik Tok' hitmaker has been sure not to neglect her face as her new favourite activity is to take a long bath with a sheet mask, and has also been following the latest craze of using facial roller.

She added: ''I am normally too exhausted after my day to do a full skin-care routine, but now a bubble bath with a Lush bath bomb and a collagen sheet mask is one of my favorite activities. I got this ice roller I love, as well as a micro-needling roller; I use that and then apply moisturiser on top.''

Kesha recently made the decision to cancel her tour 'High Road' - which was due to begin in Texas on April 23 - due the pandemic, leaving her heartbroken.

Though, she doesn't miss wearing make-up every day and is embracing her natural features after photographers have blurred her freckles.

She added: ''I don't miss putting on tons of make-up every single day, and it might inspire me to let my freckles breath a little bit more when I am working.

''Before, I was so used to people blurring them out or Photoshopping them that they seemed like a flaw, but now I have come to like them and want to let them live more. Everything is natural right now, and it makes me feel like I could probably take that approach into life.''