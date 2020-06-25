Kesha has shared a cover of T. Rex's 'Children of the Revolution'.

The 33-year-old singer was backed by an orchestra on her take on the glam rock classic, which was recorded for the late Hal Willner's upcoming star-studded compilation album 'Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex'.

And Kesha was thrilled to be part of the project as she's always been a big fan of the band.

She said: ''Through a stroke of luck, I met the incredibly talented and kind, Hal Willner. We were in the same studio and he said he liked my red nudie suit, and then when he mentioned that he was working on a project that involved honouring Marc Bolan, I excitedly started rambling about how much T. Rex has influenced my music and my style.

''Right there we decided to record our own incarnation of 'Children of the Revolution', a motherf***er of a song! I'm excited for the world to finally hear it!

''This project was so exciting and important to the late great Hal, and I'm humbled to be a part of this project honouring one of the most magical artists of the 20th century.''

Kesha's version also features MC5's Wayne Kramer on guitar, Pete Thomas of The Attractions on drums, and late T. Rex frontman Marc Bolan's son Rolan Bolan on backing vocals.

Kesha's release follows Nick Cave's take on 'Cosmic Dancer' and Devendra Banhart's 'Scenescof', while other artists who will feature on the album - which is scheduled for release in September - include U2 with Sir Elton John,

Peaches, Father John Misty, Marc Almond, Sean Lennon and Lucinda Williams.

Producer Hal died from coronavirus complications in April.