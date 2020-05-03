Kesha has cancelled her 'High Road' tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 33-year-old singer has confirmed her decision to scrap her tour - which was due to begin in Texas on April 23 - due the pandemic via Instagram, describing it as ''heartbreaking''.

She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''This is heartbreaking, but the safety of my fans & crew is my number 1 priority.

''Because of the current situation, doing this tour in 2020 is no longer feasible. But that doesn't mean we can't celebrate and express ourselves together in spirit and online. I will do my best to bring you all as much art and music as I can, as we get through this all together. (sic)''

Despite her disappointment, Kesha insisted she can't wait to get back on the road.

And the singer - who released 'High Road' at the end of January - is already looking ahead to touring in 2021.

The 'TiK ToK' hitmaker added: ''Refunds will be available wherever you purchased your tickets. For any questions, reach out to your point of purchase.

''I truly can't wait to get back on the road again and play songs from High Road for you. Thank you for being here, and for your understanding. Please stay tuned for more info about new tour dates in 2021. I'm going to boogie with you SO hard next year. Stay well and stay strong, wishing all of you health! XOXO. at the end of a storm comes a rainbow (sic)''