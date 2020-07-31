Kerry Washington is eager to help amplify ''marginalised'' voices.

The 43-year-old actress - who previously starred in movies such as 'Django Unchained' and 'American Son' - is determined to bring important social issues to the forefront of the cultural agenda in the US and elsewhere.

She explained: ''I think we are having a lot of cultural changes.

''For me, it's really exciting to be telling stories, championing narratives that allow marginalised people to be at the centre of stories.''

Kerry is excited to support various demographics through her on-screen work and beyond.

The Hollywood star told 'Entertainment Weekly': ''Whether that's black folks, women, members of the LGBTQ community, immigrants, people of colour, I do think it's an exciting time because we have a lot of work to do.

''But there's a lot of movement around getting that work done and I think people are, for the first time in my lifetime, really understanding that nobody is free until we are all free.''

In June, Kerry revealed she planned to change how her kids learn about black history.

The acclaimed actress - who has Isabelle, six, and Caleb, three, with husband Nnamdi Asomugha - revealed she had been holding open conversations at home amid anti-racism protests in the US.

She said: ''I think it's really important that we start to introduce the idea of race with a black history that begins before teaching kids what black people were told they couldn't do, right?

''So, there's Maasai Warriors and the kingdoms of Ghana and Queen Nefertiti and the pyramids of Egypt.

''But this idea of teaching kids that black history and black people were a lot of things before segregation and Jim Crow and the Civil Rights Movement.

''So that we understand the beautiful complexity and elegance and richness of black history before refusing to be put in the back of the bus.''