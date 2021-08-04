Kerry Washington will star in and produce 'Rockaway', Netflix's adaptation of Diane Cardwell's memoir 'Rockaway: Surfing Headlong Into a New Life'.
Kerry Washington will star in and produce 'Rockaway'.
The 44-year-old actress will take on the leading role in Netflix's adaptation of Diane Cardwell's memoir 'Rockaway: Surfing Headlong Into a New Life', which tells the story of her move to Rockaway Beach, New York following the breakdown of her marriage and her new life as a surfer.
Nichelle Tramble Spellman will adapt the story for the screen, while Liza Chasin, Washington, Pilar Savone and Todd Shuster will produce.
Kerry shared the news on Twitter and wrote: "Ahhhhhhhh!!!!! So excited @SimpsonStreet is teaming up with @NetflixFilm @ByDianeCardwell @NichelleTramble & #LizaChasin to tell this incredible story. And I'm sooooooo excited to become one with the waves."
Former New York Times journalist Cardwell and Margaret Chernin will executive produce the project.
Cardwell posted a link to an article about the movie on Twitter and wrote: "Some news! I’m over the moon to have Rockaway in the hands of such a talented — and mostly female — team."
Meanwhile, Kerry is set to co-star with Charlize Theron in Paul Feig's 'The School for Good and Evil', based on the best-selling series of novels.
Paul said: "I've been such a massive fan of Kerry's forever and to finally find something for us to do together is just more proof that 2021 is gonna be way way better than 2020."
The upcoming project is based on the fantasy book series by Soman Chainani, which tells the story of an institution that helps to train lost children to become fairytale heroes or villains.
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
It's been six years since the last Cars movie (there were two Planes movies in...
Tarantino takes an unusually comical approach to a provocative topic, and the result is as...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
Jeff Lang is the morally questionable protagonist in this bizarre comedy. After 10 years of...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
An excellent ensemble makes the most of a multi-strand female-centred film that drifts very close...
Tyler Perry re-works and Ntozake Shange's 1975 choreopoem/play For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide...
Adoption is a life changing situation for all involved.The woman who feels she must give...