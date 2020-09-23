Kerry Washington is ''fully present'' to teach her children about racial injustice.

The 'Little Fires Everywhere' actress - who has daughter Isabelle, six, and three-year-old Caleb with husband Nnamdi Asomugha - revealed how she is open with her kids about important issues ''as the world unfolds around them''.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Tuesday (22.09.20), she said: ''I want my kids to know that I am fully present as they're exploring those ideas, too.

''In a lot of ways, I have to make sure that I am taking care of myself as I'm having these conversations and, just on a daily basis, doing what I need to do to stay calm and to stay present and stay informed.

''So that I can really be there for them as the world unfolds around them.''

Kerry revealed she often wears a t-shirt honouring Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old black woman who was fatally shot by plainclothes police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, in March, and is happy to answer any of her kids' questions about it.

She added: ''I wear the Breonna Taylor T-Shirt, you know, 'Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.' So if I'm going to wear that, which I do proudly, I'd be ready to have that conversation in my house and answer those questions.''

The 43-year-old star tries to be a good listener when she's talking to her children, so she can be there for them when they need her.

She said: ''Such a big part of it is knowing who your kid is and as you're having the conversation, like watching and listening for the cues to be present for this stuff.

''A lot of us remember the moment in our own childhoods when we were first confronted with negative views about race with racism, with institutionalized racism.''

Kerry's comments come after she admitted she is fearful of riding her scooter in her own neighbourhood.

She recently said: ''It's crazy when somebody says like, 'How dare you, Kerry Washington, have a voice. You're a so-privileged Hollywood actor person.'

''No matter what I do, no matter how many Emmy nominations, I am still scared at times to scooter in neighbourhoods with my kids where I feel like somebody could call the cops.''