Kerry Washington is "addicted" to hyaluronic acid.

The 43-year-old actress has shared her skincare routine and says the key to achieving her flawless glowing complexion is plenty of "moisture" and topping up her skin with the naturally occurring substance which keeps your tissues well lubricated and moist.

In a video for Vogue, she spilled: "I am addicted to hyaluronic acid. Moisture for me is the key to it all.

"Drinking enough water, and making sure that I'm putting enough moisture inside and outside."

The 'American Son' star insisted that skincare is not only about looking good but having "healthy" skin.

She said: "I do think of my skincare routine as self-love."

Kerry - who suffers from eczema - continued: "It's not just about looking cute, it's also really about having skin that's healthy and not too itchy and cracked and all that stuff that happens with eczema.

"Self-care isn’t about fixing yourself or twisting yourself into a pretzel to please other people. It’s really about being the best version of you."

The 'Scandal' star also talked about make-up and revealed that she is just getting into contouring.

Meanwhile, Kerry recently shared that she has learned to "honour make-up artistry" because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Little Fires Everywhere' actress has been applying her own cosmetics for public events after FaceTime consultations with her regular make-up artist Carola Gonzalez and admitted she's got a newfound appreciation for how much of a skill it is to create the right look.

She said: "I've learned to honour make-up artistry. There are so many things I've never paid attention to — like brushes — and doing it myself makes me appreciate the art while still having fun."

And having more time out of the spotlight has made Kerry realise she needs to prioritise looking good for herself, not for other people.

She explained: "During this pandemic, I've learned that many of my beauty rituals are attached to showing up for other people. Because of the nature of my job, I was moisturising and putting on mascara for the red carpet, but not for Kerry."