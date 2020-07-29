Kerry Washington is ''honoured'' to have been nominated for four prizes at the 2020 Emmy Awards.

The nominations for the upcoming awards ceremony were revealed on Tuesday (28.07.20), and Kerry managed to scoop up an impressive four nods, breaking the record for the most Emmy nominations for a single person in a single season.

Kerry has received an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series nomination for 'Little Fires Everywhere', as well as being included as a producer in the nods for Outstanding Variety Special (for 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience'), Outstanding Television Movie ('American Son'), and Outstanding Limited Series ('Little Fires Everywhere').

And following the news, Kerry has spoken about the ''meaningful'' nominations.

She wrote in a statement: ''To be recognized in this way this morning is such an honor - but to be able to share it with my partner Pilar Savone and our Simpson Street family makes it even more meaningful. (sic)''

The 43-year-old star was even reduced to tears by the nominations list, as 'Little Fires Everywhere' director Lynn Shelton has received a posthumous directing nomination following her death earlier this year.

Kerry added: ''The experiences we've been able to have this year were beyond our wildest dreams: working with the legendary Norman Lear and Jimmy Kimmel to bring iconic shows from the 70s to new audiences with 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience', to adapting AMERICAN SON, a Broadway play about Black lives and police violence to Netflix, to bringing Celeste Ng's beautiful novel 'Little Fires Everywhere' to life with my incredible friends Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter and Liz Tigelar.

''But the tears came this morning when I heard about Lynn Shelton's nomination for 'Little Fires Everywhere'. I'm so incredibly grateful that the Television Academy has chosen to honor Lynn with this very deserved nomination. I know she's celebrating in the beyond. (sic)''