Kerry Washington feels "beautiful and strong" when she has her nails done, something which she learned from her mother who always had her nails done once a week.
Kerry Washington feels "beautiful and strong" when she has her nails done.
The 'Scandal' star has learned from her mother how important it is to do small things to make yourself feel strong and for her mother, nail care was important as it was something that "she did for herself".
Asked where her love for nailcare came from, she said: "I grew up in the Bronx. My mom is a retired professor of education. She didn't have expendable income to have extensive spa days whenever she wanted. But she got her nails done once a week, and it was part of how she felt beautiful and strong as a professional working woman in the world. It was something that she did for herself."
And the 44-year-old actress is a brand ambassador for nailcare brand OPI and when it comes to her own self-care, she thinks moisturising is "everything", especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
She added to People magazine: "I'm really playing so much in this 40th anniversary collection. I'm partial to We the Female, and I really love Bubble Bath. It's so feminine, so soft. It's just a classic, an absolute classic. And I really love Nail Envy, because it's a strengthener. It's just an absolute go-to for me when it comes to care, no matter what I'm doing, whether it's my own nails, press-ons, or extensions, along with the Nail & Cuticle Oil for the extra nourishment. Moisturisation is everything. Particularly now when we're all washing our hands a hundred times a day, and using sanitizer with alcohol in between."
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.
It's been six years since the last Cars movie (there were two Planes movies in...
Tarantino takes an unusually comical approach to a provocative topic, and the result is as...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
Jeff Lang is the morally questionable protagonist in this bizarre comedy. After 10 years of...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
An excellent ensemble makes the most of a multi-strand female-centred film that drifts very close...
Tyler Perry re-works and Ntozake Shange's 1975 choreopoem/play For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide...
Adoption is a life changing situation for all involved.The woman who feels she must give...