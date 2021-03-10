Kerry Washington feels "beautiful and strong" when she has her nails done.

The 'Scandal' star has learned from her mother how important it is to do small things to make yourself feel strong and for her mother, nail care was important as it was something that "she did for herself".

Asked where her love for nailcare came from, she said: "I grew up in the Bronx. My mom is a retired professor of education. She didn't have expendable income to have extensive spa days whenever she wanted. But she got her nails done once a week, and it was part of how she felt beautiful and strong as a professional working woman in the world. It was something that she did for herself."

And the 44-year-old actress is a brand ambassador for nailcare brand OPI and when it comes to her own self-care, she thinks moisturising is "everything", especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

She added to People magazine: "I'm really playing so much in this 40th anniversary collection. I'm partial to We the Female, and I really love Bubble Bath. It's so feminine, so soft. It's just a classic, an absolute classic. And I really love Nail Envy, because it's a strengthener. It's just an absolute go-to for me when it comes to care, no matter what I'm doing, whether it's my own nails, press-ons, or extensions, along with the Nail & Cuticle Oil for the extra nourishment. Moisturisation is everything. Particularly now when we're all washing our hands a hundred times a day, and using sanitizer with alcohol in between."