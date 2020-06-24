Kerry Washington believes society is still ''centring whiteness as the most important''.

The 43-year-old actress is hopeful for the future but called for the dissection of the ''language'' used in discussions of diversity and inclusion.

Asked what the hopes will change in the wake of the We See You, White American Theatre movement, which calls out racism in the arts, she said: ''We look at ourselves to get better and do better.

''When we say we're committed to diversity -- it's diverse from what? We're still centering whiteness as the most important thing and inviting diversity around that.

''Or when we talk about inclusivity, there's still an in and an out. So, we're still centering certain kinds of people and maybe in tiny fractions allowing other people to the table. There's just so much of it that needs to reexamined.

''The simple answer is ... I hope a lot of good [comes out of it] and that we can see each other, and have courage to make room for each other.''

And despite global anti-racism protests in recent weeks, the 'Little Fires Everywhere' actress insisted ''not much has changed for black people in the last couple of weeks.''

She added on the 'Hollywood the Sequel' podcast: ''There's a different response to it.

''The sentiments of the moment that feel revelatory -- I don't feel like those feelings belong to me.

''This is not a moment of revelation, but I'm watching the revelation around me for people, and I'm grateful that the world is showing up for black lives in a different way, but this is what has been the reality -- this level of danger and anger and fear. Maybe trauma and lack of safety -- this has been the reality of Black Americans since there were Black Americans.''

However, Kerry acknowledged that ''it feels for me like something is different.''

She added: ''We have to be willing to look at ourselves, regardless of what industry we're in...

''I think what people are realizing is that it's not enough to just not be racist -- that because our institution were built in the fabric of racism, because our country was born with Black Americans being designated a fraction of a human being -- it's not enough to just not be racist, we have to be actively antiracist and for that desire to come from a deep understanding that we all deserve full rights of humanity.''