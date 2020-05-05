Kerry Katona wants Atomic Kitten fans to help get 'Whole Again' to the top of the charts.

The 39-year-old singer has urged fans of the chart-topping girl group to throw their support behind the catchy single - which topped the UK charts in 2001 - saying she's been inspired by the recent resurgence of Mariah Carey's 'E=MC2' album.

Kerry - who was a member of the group from 1998 until 2001, and then again between 2012 and 2017 - initially said: ''Good on the fans of Mariah Carey who were so bored in lockdown they started a campaign to get her 12-year-old album 'E=MC2' back to the top of the charts.''

The pop star then said she'd like Atomic Kitten fans to do something similar, joking that she ''could do with the cash''.

Kerry wrote in her New! magazine column: ''Any of my fans out there fancy getting 'Whole Again' back to number one? I could do with the cash - in for a penny and all that! I've got a brilliant fanbase, so they could probably make it happen.''

Meanwhile, Kerry recently revealed she started to ''struggle'' with her mental health during the coronavirus lockdown.

The singer initially locked herself inside her house amid the pandemic - but Kerry admitted that going for a walk each day has made a huge difference to her mood.

Speaking about her decision to go outside for some exercise, Kerry - who has previously been open about her battle with bipolar disorder - said: ''I tell you what, it made all the difference to my mindset.

''I felt lighter than I had in a long time - there was a point where I was starting to struggle a bit with my mental health.''