Kerry Katona has teased the launch of her new fashion boutique on social media.

The 39-year-old pop star has taken to Instagram to reveal she's doing promotional shots for the venture and promised fans they can expect to see some ''sneak peeks'' of her latest project.

Kerry's post read: ''It's shoot day! So excited to show you all sneak peeks today.''

Kerry captioned the post with: ''Omg sooooo excited. (sic)''

The former Atomic Kitten star announced the new venture last month and confirmed that it would launch in late August.

In a post featuring the company's logo, Kerry wrote: ''Soooooo excited to announce that I've got my own clothing boutique launching end of August!!!

''Leave your email on the site to know all the latest news and please go and follow @kerryboutique.co.uk. Feeling incredibly blessed and thank you all sooooo much for all your support over the years. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Kerry previously admitted to struggling amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The pop singer confessed to hating the experience of being confined to her home due to the UK's lockdown measures, revealing she was feeling ''incredibly low'' for a few days.

The 'Whole Again' hitmaker - who is in a relationship with fitness trainer Ryan Mahoney - said: ''The truth is, I did have a horrible couple of days feeling incredibly low for various reasons, none of which were helped by the fact we're still in lockdown.

''Just to let you know, I'm feeling much better, though I take things day by day. I have a lot on my plate, what with running a house, homeschooling the kids and taking the financial hit of losing my Easter panto job because of this pandemic. I'm sure many people can relate.''