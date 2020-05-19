Kerry Katona has ''never felt sexier'' since she started posing for raunchy pictures for her fans.

The former Atomic Kitten singer has signed up for a profile on subscription site OnlyFans and she doesn't care what her critics think of the decision as she likes being in control of the photos that people can see and the platform has made her confidence ''go through the roof''.

Writing in her New! magazine column, she said: ''My new venture on Only Fans has caused a bit of a stir, but what can I say? I don't know why I didn't do it sooner.

''Throughout my career the paps have pictured me in my bikini - you could open any magazine and see my boobs. But now I'm controlling the situation and people are privately paying for sexy shots of me.

''And for all those who are down on the idea, going topless has never bothered me. I started off as a glamour model, don't forget!

''The truth is, doing these pics has made my confidence go through the roof and I've never felt sexier.''

The 39-year-old star - who has daughters Molly, 18, and Lilly-Sue, 17, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 13, and Max, 12, with second spouse Mark Croft, and six-year-old DJ with late third husband George Kay - is also not worried about her critics as her older daughters and boyfriend Ryan Mahoney are fully supportive of her new venture.

She added: ''Ryan is fully on board with it and I've spoken to Molly and Lilly and they've given me their full support too.

''Knowing they have my back has made it so much easier.''

Before signing up, Kerry took advice from Danielle Lloyd, who also has a profile on the site, and is delighted she decided to take the plunge and share her sexy snaps online.

She said: ''I actually got in touch with Danielle Lloyd, who also has an OnlyFans account, to ask for her advice and she was really supportive as well. ''I've always lived my life by what other people want, but I'm finally taking control of my image and I'm so happy I have. It's liberating.''