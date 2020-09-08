Kerry Katona is getting fit ahead of launching a fitness company with fiance Ryan Mahoney.

The 40-year-old star recently got engaged to Ryan during a holiday in Spain, but now she's returned home and is determined to get in shape ahead of launching M-Fit.

Speaking in her new! magazine column, Kerry shared: ''Thank you so much for all the lovely messages for my 40th last week, as well as the good wishes following mine and Ryan's engagement interview in new! I was thrilled with the response and happy to share the news with you guys.

''But having said that, I didn't look my best in the pictures. You can see I've put weight on - I totally overindulged on holiday and I haven't trained for a while, so my figure has suffered as a result.

''Now I'm home, I'm back into my routine with Ryan. We're about to launch our fitness company M-Fit, so it's the perfect opportunity to get back in shape for the wedding!''

Kerry recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes insight into her proposal by posting a video of the magic moment on her YouTube channel.

The video clip showed Ryan getting down on one knee to pop the question in August.

Kerry is visibly overwhelmed with joy and shock as Ryan shows her the engagement ring.

And the singer - who has more than 30,000 YouTube subscribers - says: ''Are you mad? Are you sure?''

The loved-up couple then shared a series of passionate smooches and Kerry repeatedly asks Ryan whether he's sure of his decision to propose.

The singer also quipped about her ''track record'', referring to her three previous marriages to Brian McFadden, Mark Croft and George Kay.

She said: ''You know my track record, right? I can't believe it!''