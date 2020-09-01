Kerry Katona says Ryan Mahoney's proposal was the ''most romantic'' moment she's ever had.

The Atomic Kitten star - who has been married three times before to Brian McFadden, Mark Croft and the late George Kay - was overjoyed when her man got down on one knee last week and popped the question, and for her it trumped all the other occasions when a guy has asked for her hand in marriage.

When asked if this was the best proposal she's had, Kerry told New! magazine: ''God yeah - and I've had a few!

''But yeah, it was the most romantic ever, the most well thought out. The other proposals don't even compare. It couldn't have been more perfect.

''But the thing is ... I'm not in this giddy state of excitement - I feel totally relaxed and calm about it. It just feels right. I knew we'd get engaged, I just didn't know when!''

Kerry - who turns 40 on Sunday (06.09.20) - revealed Ryan proposed last week earlier in the day before her pre-birthday party, and he got her son Max, 12, to help out by telling his mum that her partner needed her upstairs.

Ryan explained: ''So she came upstairs, not thinking anything of it...''

The bride-to-be added: ''And there were rose petals all over the bed and the floor and I knew right away what was about to happen.

''Ryan took me out to the balcony and he goes, 'You know I love you, right?' And I thought, 'Oh God!' But in the best way!

''Of course I said yes immediately. I was blown away by the size of the ring to be honest!''

Kerry - who also has four other children, Molly, 18, Lilly, 17, Heidi, 13, and DJ, six, from her previous marriages - was delighted with the two carat ring, which was bought from the jeweller used by Queen Elizabeth II.

Ryan said: ''All the kids were involved the whole way through. I'd told them beforehand what I wanted to do and I took Heidi and DJ ring shopping with me.

''The jewellery I chose was actually jeweller to the Queen. She once bought the owner a corgi as a thank you present!

''So the rings there are top drawer and the ring I ended up with is amazing. I got a great deal.''