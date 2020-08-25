Kerry Katona joked she knows ''a great lawyer'' as she gushed over her BFF's engagement.

The Atomic Kitten singer couldn't resist a cheeky dig as she congratulated mental health campaigner Victoria Rose after her rugby player beau Danny Cipriani popped the question.

Writing in her new! magazine column, Kerry said: ''I was so excited for my lovely best friend Vicky, who's got engaged to Danny Cipriani.

''We've known each other for years and she's one of the closest mates - seeing how happy she is with Danny, I'm thrilled for her.

''They're a gorgeous couple and I wish them a lifetime of happiness, so huge congrats. And if it doesn't work out, I know a great divorce lawyer.''

The 39-year-old star has been married three times before, having got divorced from Brian McFadden, Mark Croft and the late George Kay.

Kerry has kids Molly, 18, and Lilly-Sue, 17, with ex Brian, while she has Heidi, 13, and Max, 12 with her second husband Mark.

She also had six-year-old Dylan-Jorge with George, who tragically died last year aged 39.

Kerry and Brian split in 2004 after two years of marriage, and she recently admitted their teenage daughters ''freaked out'' when they saw old footage of their mum and dad kissing and couldn't bear the idea of them all being together again.

The star - who is now in a relationship with Ryan Mahoney, while Brian is engaged to Danielle Parkinson - said: ''Louise Redknapp says her sons Charley and Beau still hope she and her ex-hubby Jamie will get back together one day.

''While that's sad for the kids it's not something I've experienced with my own children as they were all so young when I split with their dads.

''If anything, Molly and Lilly couldn't think of anything worse than me and Brian being together. I remember them watching an old episode of 'I'm A Celeb...' with me and Brian kissing and it really freaked them out.

''They thought it was the worst thing they'd ever seen. Well, sorry to break it to you kids, but we did a lot more than kissing back then!''