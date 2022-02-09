Kerry Katona is “really hating the way” she looks at the moment.

The former Atomic Kitten member longs to make her diet healthier but is trapped in a vicious cycle of eating to soothe her emotions.

Writing in her New! magazine column, the 41-year-old television personality admitted: “As I write this, I’m sitting here eating a bag of Haribos! I’m really hating the way I look at the moment, which causes me to comfort eat, and then I hate myself even more.”

Prior to this admission, the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ winner wished she “could eat something as healthy” as the meal Victoria Beckham has eaten each day for a quarter of a century.

Kerry wrote: “Victoria Beckham has eaten the same meal of grilled fish and steamed vegetables every day for 25 years, according to her hubby David. He admitted that the only time she’s shared something with him was when she was pregnant with their daughter Harper. Bloody hell, that’s very healthy! No wonder she’s so slim. She needs to get a kebab down her neck! To be honest, I wish I could eat something as healthy as that every day.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Celebs Go Dating' star - and mother to Molly, 20, Lilly-Sue, 19, Heidi, 14, Max, 13, Dylan-Jorge, seven - loves that model Cara Delevingne is “manifesting” while revealing its a “big part” of her and her fiancee Ryan Mahoney’s routine.

Kerry shared: “Cara Delevingne says she’s manifesting having a baby in the future by buying clothes for her non-existent child. I’m a huge believer in visualisation - it’s a big part of mine and Ryan’s lifes. I would recommend it to anyone. I always write down my affirmations and appreciations every day. Obviously, it's not just about manifesting something, you also have to put in to the work. You can’t just speak a baby into existence - Cara will need some sperm for that! But I think manifestation really helps.”