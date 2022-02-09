Kerry Katona is “really hating the way” she looks at the moment and regrets that she keeps comfort eating.
Kerry Katona is “really hating the way” she looks at the moment.
The former Atomic Kitten member longs to make her diet healthier but is trapped in a vicious cycle of eating to soothe her emotions.
Writing in her New! magazine column, the 41-year-old television personality admitted: “As I write this, I’m sitting here eating a bag of Haribos! I’m really hating the way I look at the moment, which causes me to comfort eat, and then I hate myself even more.”
Prior to this admission, the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ winner wished she “could eat something as healthy” as the meal Victoria Beckham has eaten each day for a quarter of a century.
Kerry wrote: “Victoria Beckham has eaten the same meal of grilled fish and steamed vegetables every day for 25 years, according to her hubby David. He admitted that the only time she’s shared something with him was when she was pregnant with their daughter Harper. Bloody hell, that’s very healthy! No wonder she’s so slim. She needs to get a kebab down her neck! To be honest, I wish I could eat something as healthy as that every day.”
Meanwhile, the ‘Celebs Go Dating' star - and mother to Molly, 20, Lilly-Sue, 19, Heidi, 14, Max, 13, Dylan-Jorge, seven - loves that model Cara Delevingne is “manifesting” while revealing its a “big part” of her and her fiancee Ryan Mahoney’s routine.
Kerry shared: “Cara Delevingne says she’s manifesting having a baby in the future by buying clothes for her non-existent child. I’m a huge believer in visualisation - it’s a big part of mine and Ryan’s lifes. I would recommend it to anyone. I always write down my affirmations and appreciations every day. Obviously, it's not just about manifesting something, you also have to put in to the work. You can’t just speak a baby into existence - Cara will need some sperm for that! But I think manifestation really helps.”
Unlike the Sue Gray report into alleged law breaking at Number 10, our five favourite forthcoming albums in February all have a confirmed date to be...
Less than two years after she graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, Adele cemented her arrival on the music scene with her...
Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in Dallas, Texas, sadly passed away on the 20th January at the age of 74.
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...