Kerry Katona is engaged to Ryan Mahoney.

The Atomic Kitten singer's fiance got down on one knee during a holiday in Spain, with the blessing of her five children - Molly, 18, Lilly, 17, Heidi, 13, Max, 12, and DJ, six.

A source said: ''Ryan is really close to all of Kerry's kids so he made sure he involved them before asking for Kerry's hand in marriage. He got Kerry a massive two carat diamond ring and showed it to the girls first and they all loved it.''

The proposal was ''extra romantic'' and Kerry was ''very shocked'' by the whole thing, which took place on their villa's balcony.

The insider added to OK! online: ''They were all together celebrating Kerry's 40th birthday early and Ryan popped the question outside on their villa's balcony. Kerry couldn't believe it and for once was genuinely speechless when Ryan asked her. He had a massive grin on his face and just waited for Kerry to say yes - but she took a while because she was so shocked. Because they'd all been celebrating Kerry's birthday it was the perfect party for the engagement too. There was a chef cooking them food and even a DJ playing music too. The children had spread rose petals out on the floor to make things extra romantic too.''

In June, Kerry previously revealed she wants her partner to propose and she has already been looking for a Cartier ring.

She said at the time: ''I can't see my life with anyone else, I trust him implicitly. It's the most normal relationship I've ever had. He's dedicated, determined and loyal and he's been an incredible father figure to my kids. I've been looking at Cartier rings and I've even called up enquiring about one.''