Kerry Katona has reassured fans she is feeling ''much better'' following a ''horrible'' few days struggling in lockdown.

The former Atomic Kitten star - who suffers from bipolar disorder - sparked concern last week when she revealed on Instagram she had been feeling ''like s**t'' and wanted to cry, but she's now in a better place after finding the the demands of raising her children while isolating at home due to the coronavirus pandemic tough.

Writing in her New! magazne column, she said: ''I know people worry about me so I wasn't surprised by the big reaction when I posted last week that I was having a bad time.

''The truth is, I did have a horrible couple of days feeling incredibly low for various reasons, none of which were helped by the fact we're still in lockdown.

''Just to let you know, I'm feeling much better, though I take things day by day. I have a lot on my plate, what with running a house, homeschooling the kids and taking the financial hit of losing my Easter panto job because of this pandemic. I'm sure many people can relate.''

Kerry also hit out at the double standards that have seen her branded a ''car crash'' for her own admissions of her mental health issues while others in the public eye have grown more successful after opening up about their struggles.

The 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' winner - who is in a relationship with personal trainer Ryan Mahoney - said: ''I was surprised to hear Andrea Mclean has suffered with her mental health and admitted to having a nervous breakdown last year.

''Andrea is one of the kindest, lovelies people in the industry, but her speaking out really highlights the double standards in showbiz.

''When I talk about my mental health, I'm branded 'unstable' and 'unreliable'. But Andrea, and others like Ant Mcpartlin can talk about their struggles and are lauded as 'brave' and 'inspiring' and get to carry on hosting prime-time shows. But me? I'm a car crash apparently.

''I'm all for Andrea and Ant opening up, but let's not pick and choose who we save our support for - everyone has struggles.''

The 39-year-old star received an outpouring of support from fans following her Instagram post last week.

She had shared an image of a person underwater and over the top of the image it read: ''The worst feeling is when you feel so s**t that you want to just break down crying on the floor, but your eyes won't form the tears so you just sit there feeling even more s**t.''