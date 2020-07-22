Kerry Katona rushed Princess Andre to hospital because she had a splinter in her foot.

The former Atomic Kitten singer and her boyfriend Ryan Mahoney were pictured last week looking after her friend Katie Price's 13-year-old daughter outside a medical facility, and the 39-year-old star has explained she felt it best to be safe than sorry with someone else's child when she had a minor accident.

Kerry wrote in her column for new! magazine: ''Ryan could be seen carrying Princess to the hospital because the poor thing hurt her foot in the sea. I was worried, seeing as she's not my kid, so I thought it best to get her some medical treatment.

''It turned out to be no more than a splinter in her toe and she was absolutely fine...

Kerry dismissed speculation she'd been asked to look after Princess - whose dad is Peter Andre - while Katie was with her 18-year-old son Harvey in intensive care because she insisted her pal is more than capable of looking after all five her kids.

Kerry - who has Molly, 18, and Lilly-Sue, 17, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 13, and Max, 12, with second spouse Mark Croft, and six-year-old DJ with late third husband George Kay - said: ''I'd also like to point out that reports I was 'taking care' of Princess while Harvey was in hospital aren't quite right.

''Kate is an incredibly strong woman who is more than capable of looking after her daughter, despite the difficult circumstances.

''The truth is, Princess was with us for a couple of days before Harvey was taken ill as she's my Heidi's best friend and Heidi begged me to let her stay a few days longer and come on our family staycation. I didn't mind at all as Princess is the most lovely, polite child you'll ever meet.

''I've spoken to Kate a few times and checked in on Harvey's situation and she's doing OK. She's so resilient and strong and was happy Princess was with us.''

Harvey - who suffers from a range of health conditions - has now been discharged from hospital and is back home.