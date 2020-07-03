Keri Russell has banned Matthew Rhys from cooking.

The 44-year-old actress - who has son Sam, four, with her husband and River, 12, and Willa, nine, with former partner Shane Deary - doesn't let her spouse help prepare meals while they're all quarantining at home in New York because his culinary abilities are ''shocking''.

Matthew said: ''Keri has banned me from cooking during this time ... because I'm shocking at it.

''Seemingly, as the whole world is perfecting banana bread, I couldn't even do that.''

The 'Perry Mason' actor hailed his wife - who he co-starred with in spy drama 'The Americans' - as a ''badass''.

He told the Daily Mail newspaper's Baz Bamigboye: ''The beauty of The Americans was that by the time it ended, it was Keri who was doing all the fight scenes.

''[She's a badass]. And in life!''

While the 45-year-old star may not be allowed to cook, he's got great banana-peeling skills - particularly through the night.

He said: ''At any given moment between 9pm and possibly 4am, any number of small voices will cry out for a banana.

''I can not only find a banana in the dark , I can have it peeled and close to a small child's mouth within seconds.

''It's the one small saving grace that might catch you a couple more hours of kip before dawn breaks.''

And he and Keri have introduced the children to Sir David Attenborough's documentaries and found them the ideal way to keep all three occupied.

Matthew said: ''All three, for once, were not only quiet but gobsmacked. We're showing them the 'Blue Planets' next.''