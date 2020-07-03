Keri Russell has banned Matthew Rhys from cooking because he is ''shocking'' at it.
Keri Russell has banned Matthew Rhys from cooking.
The 44-year-old actress - who has son Sam, four, with her husband and River, 12, and Willa, nine, with former partner Shane Deary - doesn't let her spouse help prepare meals while they're all quarantining at home in New York because his culinary abilities are ''shocking''.
Matthew said: ''Keri has banned me from cooking during this time ... because I'm shocking at it.
''Seemingly, as the whole world is perfecting banana bread, I couldn't even do that.''
The 'Perry Mason' actor hailed his wife - who he co-starred with in spy drama 'The Americans' - as a ''badass''.
He told the Daily Mail newspaper's Baz Bamigboye: ''The beauty of The Americans was that by the time it ended, it was Keri who was doing all the fight scenes.
''[She's a badass]. And in life!''
While the 45-year-old star may not be allowed to cook, he's got great banana-peeling skills - particularly through the night.
He said: ''At any given moment between 9pm and possibly 4am, any number of small voices will cry out for a banana.
''I can not only find a banana in the dark , I can have it peeled and close to a small child's mouth within seconds.
''It's the one small saving grace that might catch you a couple more hours of kip before dawn breaks.''
And he and Keri have introduced the children to Sir David Attenborough's documentaries and found them the ideal way to keep all three occupied.
Matthew said: ''All three, for once, were not only quiet but gobsmacked. We're showing them the 'Blue Planets' next.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Since its true story is still so timely after some 150 years, we can forgive...
The brutal reality of war is those who often die and put their lives on...
Director Matt Reeves (Cloverfield) ramps up this reboot franchise with a strikingly well-written action-drama, which...
In a post-apocalyptical Earth inhabited by only the few humans who survived the viral pandemic...
Caesar was the world's first genetically modified ape, who was more than let down by...
Earth has become a post-apocalyptic nightmare inhabited by the few survivors of a virus that...
Nearing a decade after a massive percentage of human civilisation was destroyed after a virus...
Fans of romantic fiction may enjoy this gimmicky comedy, which cleverly plays around with Jane...
Jane Hayes has, what some might say, an unhealthy obsession with Jane Austen's novels and...
Daniel and Lacey Barret have always lived a happy and quiet life in their typical...
Ellis is probably the most normal member of his weird family. His mother, Wendy, is...
Watch the trailer for Extraordinary Measures John Crowley is a salt of the earth family...
Watch the trailer for Bedtime Stories. Disneyâs new film stars Adam Sandler who plays Skeeter...
Going in to August Rush, you've got to be more than willing to accept fairy...