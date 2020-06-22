Sir Kenneth Branagh revealed that he limited 'Artemis Fowl' to a running time of 90 minutes as he was keen to make a ''breathless'' movie.
Sir Kenneth Branagh wanted to make 'Artemis Fowl' a ''breathless'' movie.
The 59-year-old filmmaker has helmed the Disney+ adaptation of the novel by Eoin Colfer and admits that he wanted the film to move at a fast pace, hence why it has a running time of 95 minutes.
Kenneth told Collider: ''It's a young man's coming of age story and a breathless adventure. The pace of the story was an attraction to me as most movies are too long. Making 90 minutes movies is a lost art and I wanted to get back to that.''
The 'Thor' director revealed that he was keen on replicating the 'Indiana Jones' franchise as he always felt that the movies raced by.
Kenneth said: ''Indiana Jones was in my mind, those movies always felt like they raced along.''
'Artemis Fowl' features child actors Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell and Tamara Smart and Branagh admits that the regulations surrounding the time they spent on set meant the crew had to be efficient.
He explained: ''You have to be super organised and get the best out of the time. Rehearsal was very important as we were asking child actors to carry the movie.''
Kenneth added that the child stars had brilliant mentors in the form of Dame Judi Dench and Josh Gad and was keen not to make the flick too serious for them.
The 'Murder on the Orient Express' director said: ''The three of them were very focused and had two exemplars in Judi Dench and Josh Gad.
''I didn't want this to be too serious for them, we didn't let it get in the way of their school work or anything like that.''
Branagh made his screen debut as an uncredited extra in the 1981 film 'Chariots of Fire' and admitted that he never expected to go to have a successful career both in front of and behind the camera.
He recalled: ''I had two days working on the movie and I had a great time.
''I knew that I loved film and was amazed on the set by how vast it was. But frankly it seemed a million miles away from what I wanted to do. I was just happy with being on stage and screen.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Britain's epic 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk has been dramatised on film before, but no one...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
In one of the biggest military disasters in British history, 400,000 soldiers found themselves stranded...
In the late 80s, Richard Thorncroft (Julian Barratt) was the most famous police detective on...
The story of Romeo and Juliet is one of unconditional love that shows how far...
Cinderella is an uncommonly kind young woman, overcome with the loss of her dear father....
Following her mother's death, Cinderella was faced with a lonely existence while her beloved father...
Everyone is familiar with the classic fairy tale of Cinderella. Cinderella lives a mundane life...
There's nothing very original in this spy thriller, but director Branagh gives the film a...
Jack Ryan is a young office worker at CIA headquarters whose life turns upside down...