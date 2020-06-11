Sir Kenneth Branagh wants to make an animated Shakespeare film.

The 59-year-old actor has directed a number of movies based on William Shakespeare plays, including 'Much Ado About Nothing' and 'Hamlet', and admits that he wants to make an animated version of one of the legendary playwright's tales.

In an interview with Collider, Kenneth said: ''I'm always close to doing another one, you know. I've spent a lot of time thinking about animated Shakespeare, but I always wait for the moment when the desire to do it becomes an absolute need and not just a want, not just a sort of desire but an absolute persistent need, because that's how you're probably going to achieve it.''

The 'Artemis Fowl' filmmaker admits that he would be keen on adapting 'King Lear' but doesn't feel that that the time is right at the moment.

Kenneth explained: '''King Lear' is a project that's been circling me for quite some time. These things I also know also benefit from sort of long marination. I try and do that and listen to the universe as to whether there's a moment to try and put your foot down on the accelerator if you're in a position to do anything about that.

''So yes, I've been close, but so far the time hasn't arrived for another one thus far.''

Branagh also admitted that he would also be keen on an animated version of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'.

He said: ''An obvious one that came into my mind a lot when I was doing 'Artemis Fowl' was 'A Midsummer Night's Dream', simply because the use of magic by Shakespeare in that play is such a fantastic invitation to the human imagination.''