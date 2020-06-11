Sir Kenneth Branagh has revealed that he is keen to make an animated movies based on one of William Shakespeare's plays.
Sir Kenneth Branagh wants to make an animated Shakespeare film.
The 59-year-old actor has directed a number of movies based on William Shakespeare plays, including 'Much Ado About Nothing' and 'Hamlet', and admits that he wants to make an animated version of one of the legendary playwright's tales.
In an interview with Collider, Kenneth said: ''I'm always close to doing another one, you know. I've spent a lot of time thinking about animated Shakespeare, but I always wait for the moment when the desire to do it becomes an absolute need and not just a want, not just a sort of desire but an absolute persistent need, because that's how you're probably going to achieve it.''
The 'Artemis Fowl' filmmaker admits that he would be keen on adapting 'King Lear' but doesn't feel that that the time is right at the moment.
Kenneth explained: '''King Lear' is a project that's been circling me for quite some time. These things I also know also benefit from sort of long marination. I try and do that and listen to the universe as to whether there's a moment to try and put your foot down on the accelerator if you're in a position to do anything about that.
''So yes, I've been close, but so far the time hasn't arrived for another one thus far.''
Branagh also admitted that he would also be keen on an animated version of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'.
He said: ''An obvious one that came into my mind a lot when I was doing 'Artemis Fowl' was 'A Midsummer Night's Dream', simply because the use of magic by Shakespeare in that play is such a fantastic invitation to the human imagination.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Britain's epic 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk has been dramatised on film before, but no one...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
In one of the biggest military disasters in British history, 400,000 soldiers found themselves stranded...
In the late 80s, Richard Thorncroft (Julian Barratt) was the most famous police detective on...
The story of Romeo and Juliet is one of unconditional love that shows how far...
Cinderella is an uncommonly kind young woman, overcome with the loss of her dear father....
Following her mother's death, Cinderella was faced with a lonely existence while her beloved father...
Everyone is familiar with the classic fairy tale of Cinderella. Cinderella lives a mundane life...
There's nothing very original in this spy thriller, but director Branagh gives the film a...
Jack Ryan is a young office worker at CIA headquarters whose life turns upside down...