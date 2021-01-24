Kendrick Lamar will release new music “soon”.

The Grammy-winning rap star hasn't released a studio album since 'Damn' in 2017, but according to Top Dawg Entertainment president Punch, fans could be set to hear some new material from him very soon.

Punch made the claims whilst replying to podcast host Karen Civil on Twitter, after she invited the music mogul onto her ‘Girl I Guess’ podcast, and at the same time asked if her listeners could hear a new Kendrick Lamar song.

She wrote: “Now you know your always invited! Can we play that new Kendrick you played me?! (sic)”

And Punch replied: “YES! Soon. (sic)”

The news comes after fans of the ‘Humble’ rapper were also teased by his long-serving engineer Derek 'MixedByAli' Ali, who claimed the 33-year-old star has recorded enough new material for “six albums”.

He said in November: "For Kendrick alone, let me say I think we could put together like six albums.

"Everyone [at TDE, Lamar’s label] is the same way: it’s all about just understanding that you could always do something better. It’s having that mindset to just strive for the best possible version of you.

"That’s Kendrick’s whole mind state, always striving to do better. Whether it’s recording a new verse - you know he would record a whole song and get one ad-lib back a month later because he don’t like how he breathed the ad-lib, y’know? He’s a true artist."

The buzz surrounding Kendrick comes has he’s been lined up for a series of festival appearances this year, including Roskilde Festival in Denmark, and Longitude in Ireland.

He was also due to headline Glastonbury in 2020 before the festival was axed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and had been set to take to the stage at the rescheduled 2021 festival instead, but that too has been cancelled.