Kendra Wilkinson is in ''a really good spot'' with her ex-husband Hank Baskett.

The 35-year-old reality star and her former spouse - with whom she has 10-year-old son Hank IV and six-year-old daughter Alijah - were officially divorced in February 2019, after Kendra filed documents to legally separate in April 2018.

And although they've spent over two years apart, the former couple are said to be ''very cordial'' with each other, and are co-parenting effectively.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''Kendra and Hank have been very cordial and are in a really good spot with coparenting. Hank is out of the picture in terms of a romantic relationship, but they have a good thing going when it comes to the kids. They switch off week to week with them.''

The insider also claimed Kendra is still single following her split from Hank, despite being briefly linked to DJ Friese, and being spotted with a mystery man in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Kendra herself confirmed last year she isn't in a relationship, as she threw cold water on speculation about her love life.

She wrote on social media: ''I confirm that myself and kids are all that matter still and a few great friends. Anything more than that I haven't confirmed ... healing is still in progress ... (sic)''

The 'Kendra on Top' star said at the time she found it ''scary'' to think about ''trusting'' someone again, and said that whilst she believes she will find her ''soulmate'' one day, for the time being she is focused on her raising her children.

She added: ''Last night I step out with my friend. We look like we are dating but we are definitely not. It's a very strange time right now with new people in my life and trusting people all over again is very scary.

''I try to just go with the flow and do what makes me happy and what makes my soul smile but sometimes bites my butt and I wake up and have to answer to people about a picture they see.

''I do believe in love and I do believe I will in time find my soul mate but for now mama is just having fun exploring my new life. I'm healthy and kids are great and for now that still remains top priority. I pray pray pray so hard that the choices I'm making now are right. I'm a fragile a** mother f***** right now. Giving this thing called life everything I got and more. (sic)''