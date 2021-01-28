Kendall Jenner and Playboi Carti styled themselves for Givenchy's spring campaign.

Creative Director, Matthew Williams, allowed the models to have the freedom to express themselves through the fashion house's spring collection.

He told WWD.com: “My ethos is about the luxury of infusing clothes with your own personality, not being worn by them. In each of these portraits, a strong character wears a look that reflects who they are: They’re the ones who bring the clothes to life.”

Kendall opted for a second-skin red top and high-waisted trousers, teamed with a gold Antigona bag, while rapper Playboi opted for a mesh tank top and a leather bomber.

The stunning campaign was shot by photographer Heji Shin.

The spring collection marks Matthew's first campaign with the luxury label after he was named Creative Director of Givenchy women's and men's collections in June 2020.

The 35-year-old designer rose to fame for his innovative 1017 ALYX 9SM brand.

And he continues to operate his five-year-old brand alongside his work for Givenchy.

He said when his new role was announced: "I am extremely honoured to join the House of Givenchy. The maison's unique position and timeless aura make it an undeniable icon and I am looking forward to working together with its ateliers and teams, to move it into a new era, based on modernity and inclusivity. I am grateful to the LVMH group for trusting me with the opportunity to fulfil my lifelong dream. In these unprecedented times for the world, I want to send a message of hope, together with my community and colleagues, and intend to contribute towards positive change."