Kendall Jenner's stylist is releasing her own Missguided collection.

Dani Michelle, who works as a stylist for celebrities including Kendall and her sister Kourtney Kardashian, Maren Morris, Shanina Shaik and Kristin Cavallari, has teamed up with the fashion retailer to help fans dress like their idols on a budget.

She told WWD: ''While I do love exclusive pieces and luxury items, I certainly love mixing high and low, and I love things that are accessible and in reach.

''I really wanted to create my faves in this. I have been dressing different body types for so long that there are certain [elements] I know seem to work.''

The 43-piece collection will offer everything from cropped tops to faux leather joggers and Dani has promised to keep it affordable.

She told WWD: It's for the cool, L.A. girl...the young girl building her career and life, still in school. They want to be able to buy something that's exciting for them with their own money.''

And although the Covid-19 pandemic has directly affected the fashion industry, Dani insists that people will always care about what they wear.

She explained: ''Sadly, I'm seeing brands and showrooms financially suffer, which has been really upsetting, and it definitely affects the way that we have accessibility for samples for clients. I just think we're going to have to go back to the mentality where people are designing for must-have items in the closet or things that are really wearable or usable.

''I do think my job is safe. We all care about our appearance. Regardless if it's 100 paparazzi on the red carpet or just one-on-one with our own cell phones [putting images] up on the Internet, I do think people will still care about fashion and be interested in the art of it and how they present themselves.''