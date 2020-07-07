Kendall Jenner has ''learned a lot'' from beauty shoots.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has got a lot of makeup tips from her days on set, but she also has learned a lot from her own face and just working out what suits her best.

She said: ''I learn a lot from being on set. What taught me most about how to do my own makeup is just my own face and finding out what looks good on me and what doesn't.''

And the 24-year-old model shared her top tips for the perfect pout.

Speaking in a video interview for Vogue magazine, she added: ''I dab lip gloss to enhance my own colour. I like having gloss rather than just matte. And if I don't have gloss, I use ChapStick or something.''

Meanwhile, Kendall previously opened up about her struggle with acne, admitting she couldn't leave the house because of it.

She wrote: ''when my acne was at its worst, I was a high schooler who didn't want to leave the house. Now I'm content with my skin. (sic)''

Kendall has never been one to hide her acne as she admitted that she used to struggle with low self-esteem as a result of having bad skin for many years and it made her feel like an ''outcast''.

She said: ''I had such bad acne when I was younger; I remember it SO well! Where it really impacted me was how self-conscious I became about it. It completely ruined my self-esteem. I wouldn't even look at people when I talked to them. I felt like such an outcast; when I spoke, it was with my hand covering my face. Sure, I had crushes in high school, but I wouldn't even think about looking at guys.''