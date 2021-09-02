Kendall Jenner has landed a new job as the creative director of FWRD.

The 25-year-old supermodel - whose edit is available to shop now via FWRD.com - will work with designers and brands to shape the boutique e-commerce site's offerings.

In a statement posted on the online retailer's website, Kendall said: "I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business. As FWRD’s Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site’s offering with emerging designers and brands. Check out my FWRD campaign shot by Glen Luchford and styled by Carlos Nazario.”

For the campaign, the reality star was photographed by Glen Luchford.

News of Kendall's latest role comes after she was hailed the "biggest fashion icon" in the world.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star launched a limited-time 72-hour capsule collection with German online retailer About You last month - with a second planned for later this year - and she's been praised by those involved.

Donald Schneider - who is founder and creative director of Berlin's Donald Schneider Studio, and masterminded the collaboration for About You - said: "She is probably the biggest fashion icon and model there is right now.

"With her 174 million followers, her personality and her fashion style, she is a unique inspiration for the younger generation."

The retailer is focusing on a digital-only campaign with a heavy emphasis on Instagram, and they're keen to create a sense of intrigue for the collection.

About You's director of content, Julian Jansen added: "Our goal is to create a hype, a fear of missing out — so we are spending 70 percent of the media budget on the teaser phase and 30 percent on the launch phase."

The collection - including 11 styles - was inspired by Kendall's style and favourite pieces, with each one numbered and featuring a special code including her November 3rd birthday.

Schneider added: "From our first talks on, it was all about authenticity. We wanted to keep it all natural and real."