Model Kendall Jenner has been hailed as the "biggest fashion icon there is right now" by Donald Schneider.
Kendall Jenner has been hailed as the "biggest fashion icon" in the world.
The model and reality star will launch a limited-time 72 hour capsule collection with German online retailer About You on July 25 - with a second planned for later this year - and she's been praised by those involved.
Donald Schneider - who is founder and creative director of Berlin's Donald Schneider Studio, and masterminded the collaboration for About You - told WWD: "She is probably the biggest fashion icon and model there is right now.
"With her 174 million followers, her personality and her fashion style, she is a unique inspiration for the younger generation."
The retailer is focusing on a digital-only campaign with a heavy emphasis on Instagram, and they're keen to create a sense of intrigue for the collection.
About You's director of content Julian Jansen added: "Our goal is to create a hype, a fear of missing out — so we are spending 70 percent of the media budget on the teaser phase and 30 percent on the launch phase."
The collection - with 11 styles landing this month - has been inspired by Kendall's style and favourite pieces, with each one numbered and featuring a special code including her November 3 birthday.
Schneider added: "From our first talks on, it was all about authenticity. We wanted to keep it all natural and real.”
