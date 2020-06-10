Kendall Jenner is donating her Chanel blazer to charity.

The 24-year-old star has joined a host of her fellow models in donating an item of clothing from their wardrobes to Vogue's Way We Wore auction to raise funds for NHS Charities Together and the NAACP.

Explaining why she chose her Chanel blazer, Kendall said: ''I purchased this Chanel blazer a few years ago from a vintage shop, and it has been one of my most versatile pieces. I've worn it everywhere, from lunches to on vacation over bathing suits. I'm so happy someone else can enjoy it as much as I have - and all for a great cause.''

Kendall's pal Gigi Hadid, 25 - who is expecting her first child with partner Zayn Malik, 27 - has donated a Dior bag and Fenty outfit to the cause.

She said: ''I appreciate the opportunity to give back in this way, and hope that whoever ends up with these pieces - the Fenty top and skirt, and Dior Saddle bag - really enjoys them, knowing that their contribution will help those struggling due to Covid-19. Zayn and I send our love and best wishes to everyone.''

And Adut Akech, 20, chose a stunning Chanel bag.

She said: ''Just me and my Chanel bag - because what more does a girl need? The house has given me some of my best show memories, and they gave me this handbag just before I last walked the runway for them. These bags are true treasures.''