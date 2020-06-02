Kendall Jenner has urged her fans to ''take real action'' against injustice.

The 24-year-old model took to Instagram to speak out about the recent death of Minneapolis native George Floyd - who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes - and the subsequent protests that have been taking place across America.

And Kendall insisted ''raging'' on social media isn't enough to ''repair the system'' and bring justice, as she encouraged people to ''vote'' for real change, and to ''have those uncomfortable conversations'' with loved ones.

She wrote: ''to everyone reading this and to myself: keep researching, reading, and educating yourself on how we can become better allies.

''I've been doing a lot of thinking these past few days and my heart has been so heavy. I'm angry and hurt just like so many. I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community go through on a daily basis, but i know that nobody should have to live in constant fear. I acknowledge my white privilege and promise I will continue to educate myself on how I can help. raging on platforms can not be all that we do in order to repair the system, we need to take real action, off of social media. this is a time to have those uncomfortable conversations with people and mainly with ourselves. we must also make sure we are ready to vote when the time comes to elect the right people into office.

''the one truth that will always ring loudest is that BLACK LIVES MATTER. rest peacefully George Floyd and all victims of this horrible injustice (sic)''

Kendall's post comes after her half-sister Khloe Kardashian vowed to ''use [her] privilege'' to fight for black rights.

She wrote in a statement shared on her social media channels: ''Like so many of you I am angry, heartbroken and disgusted by the murder of George Floyd.

''We have seen this too many times. Black people have been discriminated against, victimized and murdered for too long, and have shown superhuman resiliency in the face of constant adversity.

''It is incomprehensible to me that it's 2020 and people continue to restrict, stereotype, damage and oppress people of color, and that racism is a constant reality.

''It breaks my heart to think about parents having to teach their children how to stay alive.(sic)''

The Good American founder - who has two-year-old daughter True with former boyfriend Tristan Thompson - promised to speak out about discrimination ''louder than every before'' and called for people to come together to fight for justice.

She continued: ''I continue to pray for equality for all, understanding and love.

''I remain hopeful that together we can get help get justice for George and his family, and every black American who has been murdered, mistreated, abused and ignored.

''I know that I am privileged, in more ways than one. I will use that privilege to fight for you. I will not let George Floyd's name be forgotten. I will speak up and speak out against discrimination fearlessly and louder than ever before.

''I will stand for you as together we fight for what's right.

''I will vote for those who stand for equality and justice, and against racism, bigotry and corruption. I urge you to do the same.''