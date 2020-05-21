Kendall Jenner has reportedly agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a Fyre Festival lawsuit.

The 24-year-old model is to fork out the sum to the trustee in a bankruptcy case after they alleged she was paid $275,000 to promote the disastrous music festival - which was put on by hip hop artist Ja Rule - on her Instagram account.

According to TMZ, the lawsuit claims the money constituted a fraudulent transfer because the organisers didn't pull off the event.

A judge is yet to sign off on the terms of Kendall's settlement.

Fyre was due to take place in the Bahamas in 2017 but the upmarket event experienced security and accommodation issues, among others, and was eventually postponed indefinitely.

Several models, including Bella Hadid, were hired to promote the festival, and revellers paid between $1,200 to $100,000, only to arrive and find out they would have to sleep in tents rather than luxury accommodation.

Bella previously admitted she felt ''so sorry'' about the Fyre fiasco.

In 2017, she wrote: ''Hey guys, I just wanted to address Fyre Festival...Even though this was not my project what so ever, nor was I informed about the production or process of the festival in any shape or form, I do know that it has always been out of great intent and they truly wanted all of us to have the time of our lives.

''I initially trusted this would be an amazing & memorable experience for all of us, which is why I agreed to do one promotion...not knowing about the disaster that was to come...

''I feel so sorry and badly because this is something I couldn't stand by, although of course if I would have known about the outcome, you would have all known too.(sic)''

In March 2018, Ja Rule's Fyre Festival co-founder Billy McFarland pleaded guilty to two fraud charges after he admitted to using fake documents to persuade investors to put more than $27 million into his Fyre Media Inc company.

McFarland is currently serving a six-year prison sentence.

Ja Rule was not arrested - and there was no suggestion he had any connection or involvement with the fraud.